201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Hiccup for German high-speed…

Hiccup for German high-speed line on 1st regular service day

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 1:31 pm 12/10/2017 01:31pm
Share
A special train of the Deutsche Bahn (DB) railway company departs towards Berlin at the central station in Munich, Germany, Friday, Dece. 8 2017. The Deutsche Bahn railway company celebrates the opening of the new fast railway track connection between Munich and Berlin on Friday. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has experienced an embarrassing delay on the first regular day of operations for its new high-speed rail line connecting Berlin and Munich.

A train from Munich to the German capital suffered technical trouble in Nuremberg on Sunday and had to be moved onto a slower line. It arrived in Berlin two hours later than planned.

A train carrying VIPs to Munich was similarly delayed on Friday.

Trains on the high-speed line travel at speeds up to 300 kph (185 mph) and are meant to complete the journey in under four hours as compared to the six hours it took previously.

Deutsche Bahn has an almost complete monopoly on long-distance rail travel within Germany. It has seen growing competition from airlines and buses in recent years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest