Pope pained by attacks in Afghanistan, Somalia, NY

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The pope says he is pained by extremist attacks in recent days in Somalia, Afghanistan and New York.

Francis said during an Angelus prayer on Wednesday, the Catholic holiday of All Saints’ Day, that he was praying for all those who were killed and injured, and for their family members.

The pontiff said he was praying that the “hearts of terrorists are converted and that the world would be freed from the hate and the murderous folly that abuses the name of God to disseminate death.”

The pope referred to a suicide attack in Afghanistan that killed at least one Wednesday, a truck attack in New York that killed eight on Tuesday and a bombing and shootout in Somalia that killed more than 20 on Saturday.

