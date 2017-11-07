Israel honors Natalie Portman with ‘Jewish Nobel Prize’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Natalie Portman has been awarded Israel’s 2018 Genesis Prize, a $1 million recognition widely known as the “Jewish Nobel Prize.”

Organizers of the prize announced on Tuesday that they were recognizing the Oscar-winning actress for her commitment to social causes and deep connection to her Jewish and Israeli roots. Portman was born in Israel and moved to the United States as a child.

Organizers say that Portman’s prize money will be donated to programs promoting women’s equality in fields such as education, economic advancement, health and political activity.

Portman says she is “deeply touched and humbled” by the honor.

She is the fifth winner and the first female recipient of the prize. She follows former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, actor Michael Douglas, violinist Itzhak Perlman and sculptor Anish Kapoor.

