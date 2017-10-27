201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » WannaCry cyberattack on UK…

WannaCry cyberattack on UK health service ‘preventable’

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 7:10 am 10/27/2017 07:10am
Share

LONDON (AP) — An independent investigation has concluded that the debilitating cyberattack that crippled parts of Britain’s National Health Service earlier this year could have been prevented with basic security measures.

The National Audit Office probe found computers at 81 health trusts — or a third of such trusts across England — had not been updated to secure them against the WannaCry ransomware attack in May, which disrupted thousands of doctors’ appointments and led to ambulances being diverted.

Audit office head Amyas Morse urged the Health Department and public health officials to “get their act together” or risk suffering a more damaging attack from more sophisticated cyber threats in the future.

North Korea has been blamed for the attack.

Ransomware works by taking over a computer and demands ransom payment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest