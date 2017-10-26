UK’s contested Brexit bill faces Nov 14 battle in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — The centerpiece bill in Britain’s Brexit plans will return next month to the House of Commons, where many lawmakers vow to oppose what they consider a government power grab.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said Thursday that Nov. 14 will be the first of several days of debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

The bill is designed to prevent a legal vacuum by converting some 12,000 EU laws into British statute on the day the U.K. leaves the bloc in 2019.

But many lawmakers claim the bill gives the government too much power to amend legislation without parliamentary scrutiny.

They will try to pass amendments to water down those powers. Other amendments seek to give Parliament a binding vote on the final divorce deal between Britain and the EU.

