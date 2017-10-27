201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Clashes mar Macron's visit…

Clashes mar Macron’s visit to French Guiana

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 3:39 am 10/27/2017 03:39am
Share

CAYENNE, French Guiana (AP) — Clashes between protesters and police forces have marred the first day of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to French Guiana.

Macron’s visit started in a tense climate, six month after a general strike over crime and economic hardship paralyzed the impoverished South American territory.

Macron warned upon his arrival Thursday that he didn’t come “to make promises” and said “I’m not Santa Claus because Guiana people are not children.”

French media quoting local prosecutor Eric Vaillant reported Friday that police forces used tear gas to disperse a gathering of protesters, which later throw Molotov cocktails and projectiles near Cayenne police headquarters. Five people were arrested during the clashes which took place overnight and a police officer was slightly injured.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest