WNBA set to tipoff season with host of teams looking to challenge for title including Clark’s Fever

A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are some of the veterans who will share the spotlight with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers as the league, in its 29th season, hopes to continue its rise in popularity.

There are no shortages of challengers to the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty or star power across the league.

The WNBA season tips off Friday with expansion team Golden State playing its first game that night. A day later the Liberty will host the Aces where New York will receive its rings and raise the first championship banner in the franchise’s history.

Later that day, Clark and Reese will meet for the first of five matchups this season between Indiana and Chicago.

Both are looking to build off their stellar rookie seasons where they set records and helped the league to record ratings and attendance.

No team made more moves this offseason then the Fever, who brought in a lot of talented veterans around Clark and Aliyah Boston — the last two WNBA Rookie of the Year award winners. Indiana added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham as well as re-signing Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark is a slight favorite over Wilson and Collier according to BetMGM to win the MVP. The Fever are one of the betting favorites to win the title.

Indiana is not the only team to make major moves with several franchises adding marquee names to rosters during the offseason via free agency and trades.

Atlanta picked up former Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner, who had spent her entire WNBA career playing in Arizona since being drafted No. 1 in 2013 by Phoenix. The Dream also added former Connecticut standout Brionna Jones.

Phoenix was active in bolstering its roster, trading for Alyssa Thomas and signing Satou Sabally.

The Sun lost their entire starting five from last season and brought back former UConn All-American Tina Charles.

Looking for a repeat title

It’s rare for teams to win back-to-back championships in the WNBA. Las Vegas became the first to do it in 21 years with its consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023. New York is trying to do it now. The Liberty made a few key offseason moves bringing in veteran guard Natasha Cloud as well as forward Isabelle Harrison. New York also will have exciting guard Marine Johannes back this season after she missed last year to prepare for the Olympics with her French team.

The Liberty did lose guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton to a knee injury that she suffered in the offseason. She’ll be out for the year.

Remember us? Lynx looking to get another championship

Minnesota was overlooked at the start of the season and led by Collier, they made it back to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017 before losing in a decisive Game 5 to New York. While they didn’t make many offseason moves, the Lynx return all five starters. Collier, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, anchors a solid defense that held opponents to a league-best 41% shooting from the field.

High expectations for Bueckers

Bueckers was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and will try and help revitalize the Dallas franchise. She was the most efficient player in college on the offensive end and capped off her career helping UConn win its 12th national championship. Before she went through a series of injuries at UConn, Bueckers became the first freshman ever to win AP Player of the Year.

New leadership on WNBA sidelines

Eight of the 13 teams will have new head coaches this season.

Atlanta and Los Angeles turned to college coaches Karl Smesko and Lynne Roberts, respectively. Indiana brought back former coach and player Stephanie White to lead the Fever. White had been in charge of the Connecticut Sun, who replaced her with former Belgium national team coach Rachid Meziane.

Chicago, Dallas and Washington turned to former WNBA assistant coaches Tyler Marsh, Chris Koclanes and Sydney Johnson, respectively. Golden State also brought in a former assistant coach, Natalie Nakase, to be the first head coach in the expansion franchise’s history.

