Fever star Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with left quad strain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks after straining her left quadriceps during Saturday’s 90-88 loss to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty.

Coach Stephanie White told reporters Monday she wasn’t sure exactly when Clark was injured but was told after the game she had “something going on with her leg.” An MRI confirmed the diagnosis. Clark’s absence could wind up being a big blow for one of the league’s title favorites.

“Obviously, she wants to play and, obviously, everyone wants to see her play,” White said following Monday’s practice. “But for me, it’s about maintaining perspective. It’s making sure that we address this that doesn’t affect the long term, that we take care of it and don’t overpush, don’t overexert.”

Clark was not seen with her teammates at the end of practice and was not available for comment. Team officials said additional updates will be provided as circumstances warrant.

It’s the first time in Clark’s career she’s missed a game after playing in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year. She did miss Indiana’s first preseason game this year with a leg injury.

Last season’s WNBA rookie of the year finished with 18 points and 10 assists Saturday but lost the ball on Indiana’s final possession as she tried to take a 3-pointer that could have won the game in the waning seconds.

Afterward, White complained that New York was not called for a foul. Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season as the Fever have opened with a 2-2 mark. Indiana returns to action Wednesday at Washington and Clark is expected to miss that game as well as home contests against Connecticut and Washington and Indiana’s rematch at Chicago on June 7 against Clark’s rival, Angel Reese.

The league’s top drawing player could miss additional time, but the Fever seem more capable of winning without Clark this season after using the offseason to bring in a large group of veteran players with championship experience.

It’s unclear just how the Fever will try to replace Clark’s play-making ability.

“Sometimes great players don’t tell you when they’re hurting,” White said. “I’m glad that she did because we need to nip this in the bud.”

Clark set a single-season league record last season with 337 assists after leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to back-to-back national runner-up finishes in college.

