Hot-shooting Lynx beat Aces 98-77

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier and Danielle Robinson scored 23 points each and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-77 on Sunday.

Sylvia Fowles added 14 points for the Lynx (15-15), who shot 59 percent from the field and reduced their playoff-clinching magic number to one with four games to go.

Minnesota took the lead for good late in the second half and opened the third quarter with a 20-4 run to build a 65-47 lead.

Sylvia Fowles added 14 points, Damiris Dantas scored 11 points and Odyssey Sims had 10 for the Lynx.

Jackie Young had 14 points to lead the Aces (19-11). Liz Cambage added 12 points, and Sugar Rodgers and A’ja Wilson had 11 points each.

Las Vegas entered the game 1½ games out of the top two spots in the WNBA standings and missed an opportunity to close ground on the Connecticut Sun, who also lost on Sunday.

