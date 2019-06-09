202
Home » WNBA » Lynx F Shepard out…

Lynx F Shepard out rest of season with torn right knee ACL

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 5:20 pm 06/09/2019 05:20pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx say rookie forward Jessica Shepard will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee.

The team said Sunday that Shepard’s injury was confirmed by an MRI taken at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis.

Shepard injured her knee during Saturday’s 89-85 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx say she will have surgery at a date to be determined.

In her first WNBA season, the 6-foot-3 Shepard averaged 4.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in six games with the Lynx.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Other Sports News Sports WNBA
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!