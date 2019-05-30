202
Lynx star Augustus out indefinitely after knee scope

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 3:39 pm 05/30/2019 03:39pm
FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) uses a screen from teammate Sylvia Fowles (34) to get a clear drive to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn. Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus will be out indefinitely following arthroscopic knee surgery. The Lynx announced Augustus had the procedure Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The 35-year-old Augustus is the franchise leader in games played, points scored and field goals made after being selected with the first pick in the 2006 draft.(Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus will be out indefinitely following arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Lynx announced Augustus had the procedure Thursday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The 35-year-old Augustus is the franchise leader in games played, points scored and field goals made after being selected with the first pick in the 2006 draft.

The eight-time All-Star has been held out of the first two games for a new-look Lynx team following the retirement of guard Lindsay Whalen and a leave of absence for forward Maya Moore .

Another mainstay missing from the team’s four WNBA titles from 2011-2017 is forward Rebekkah Brunson. She was sidelined by a concussion late last season and is not currently on the roster while she decides her future.

