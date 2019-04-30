WNBA guard Riquna Williams charged in fight with ex-partner

WNBA free-agent guard Riquna Williams has been arrested after authorities say she attacked her ex-girlfriend at a Florida home.

PAHOKEE, Fla. (AP) — WNBA free agent guard Riquna Williams has been arrested after authorities say she attacked her ex-girlfriend at a Florida home.

According to an arrest report, Williams forced her way inside and repeatedly struck Alkeria Davis in the head and pulled her hair. Two men told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies they spent 10 minutes trying to break up the fight in December.

When they finally separated the women, authorities say 28-year-old Williams grabbed a firearm from her blue Camaro, placed it on the trunk and pointed it at one man, saying “you’ll get all 18” before speeding off.

Davis said she and Williams had been together on and off for five years and had broken up a month earlier. She told authorities she thought Williams was jealous they were no longer together. She said Williams had never been violent in the past.

Davis was treated by paramedics for a small lump on her head.

Authorities said before entering the home, that Williams hit Davis’ car with a skateboard.

Williams was booked Monday for burglary and aggravated assault charges. A judge ordered that she remain jailed in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

A spokeswoman for the WNBA says the league is aware of the situation and gathering more information.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.