202
Home » WNBA » Mercury star Taurasi likely…

Mercury star Taurasi likely out 12 weeks after back surgery

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 4:19 pm 04/25/2019 04:19pm
Share
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) walks upcourt after a call in favor of the Seattle Storm late in the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Seattle. The Storm won 94-84 and advanced to the finals. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi has undergone back surgery to alleviate symptoms from a disk protrusion and will miss the start of the season.

The team said in a statement Thursday that Taurasi had the procedure on Wednesday. Taurasi had been experiencing pain and muscle weakness during offseason workouts, leading to the surgery.

She is expected to return in 10 to 12 weeks. Phoenix opens the season May 25 against Seattle.

The 36-year-old Taurasi has played 14 WNBA seasons, all with the Mercury, and sat out in 2015 to rest. The league’s all-time leading scorer is a three-time WNBA champion, nine-time All Star and was the 2009 MVP.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
diana taurasi Other Sports News phoenix mercury Sports WNBA wnba
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!