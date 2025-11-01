Trump reveals renovated Lincoln Bedroom bathroom as his White House remodel continues

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has renovated the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom, sharing before and after images on social media as he continues to put his touch on the White House.

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has renovated the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom, sharing before and after images on social media as he continues to put his touch on the White House.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

The president posted about the renovations aboard Air Force One en route to Florida, where he will spend the weekend. The post comes as the government remains shutdown, and the Trump administration says it will not tap into emergency funds to fund SNAP food assistance benefits through the month of November.

Shortly after, Trump posted more images of the bathroom, showing gold detailing on the faucet and shower handle, as well as other fixtures. A plush white robe with presidential seal also hangs on a golden hook.

The president discussed the changes he was making to the bathroom earlier this month during a dinner at the White House, saying in part that the old style of the bathroom “was not exactly Abe Lincoln.”

“We have little things like at the Lincoln Bedroom. The bathroom was done by the Truman family and you know, long time ago. And it’s done in a green tile, and it’s done in a style that was not exactly Abe Lincoln,” the president said.

“It’s actually Art Deco. And Art Deco doesn’t go with, you know, 1850 and Civil Wars…But what does do is statuary marble. So I ripped it apart and we built a bathroom. It’s absolutely gorgeous and totally in keeping with that time because the Lincoln bedroom is, uh, so incredible, for those of you that have seen it,” he added.

Trump on Friday also gave a status update on a separate construction project he’s overseeing at the Kennedy Center, which he said he “just inspected.”

“The exterior columns, which were in serious danger of corrosion if something weren’t done, are completed, and look magnificent in White Enamel — Like a different place! Marble is being done, stages are being renovated, new seats, new chairs, and new fabrics will soon be installed, and magnificent high end carpeting throughout the building. It is happening faster than anticipated, one of my trademarks,” Trump said.

“We are bringing this building back to life. It was dead as a doornail, but it will soon be beautiful again!” he added.

The moves are part of Trump’s effort to put his stamp on the White House – which has seen a slew of changes since he took office – and the greater DC area.

So far, the renovations include paving over the grass in the historic Rose Garden, demolishing the East Wing to make way for a new ballroom and adorning the Oval Office with gold.

Trump often says the White House needed a new ballroom to host world leaders, to avoid situations where they are outside and a temporary tent has to be used when it rains. And he frequently remarked that the Rose Garden paving was necessary, because women in high heels would sink into the grass during events. It now has a touch of Mar-a-Lago with the same white and yellow umbrellas at tables on the patio.

His redecoration of the Oval Office to his liking, as presidents do when they take office, has tripled the number of paintings on the walls with gold just about everywhere. Trump also installed portraits of every president framed in gold on the West Colonnade – except for former President Joe Biden who is instead represented by his autopen signature – and large floor-to-ceiling mirrors, which press can see when they are escorted into the Oval Office.

In addition to those changes, Trump plans to build a new arch monument in DC in honor of the country’s 250th anniversary.

As he pushes forward with his plans to leave his mark on the White House and the nation’s capital, Trump this week fired the members of the Commission of Fine Arts. The independent federal agency is charged with advising the president, Congress and the city of Washington, DC, on “matters of design and aesthetics.” The president has also installed allies on the National Capital Planning Commission, which will be tasked with approving plans for the new ballroom on White House grounds.

