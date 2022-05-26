RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » White House » K-pop band BTS and…

K-pop band BTS and Biden to meet to discuss Asian inclusion

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday.

The musical group’s White House visit next Tuesday follows Biden’s trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group’s platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song “Dynamite” as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

bts | joe biden

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up