Biden to give commencement speech at Delaware alma mater

President Joe Biden will deliver this year’s spring commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

University officials said Tuesday that the May 28 commencement ceremony is open only to graduating students and their guests but will be livestreamed.

Biden’s appearance will mark the school’s first commencement address by a sitting U.S. president. Biden received a bachelor’s degree with a double major in history and political science in 1965.

