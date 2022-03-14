RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Biden may travel to Europe in coming weeks

CBS News

March 14, 2022, 12:06 PM

White House officials are discussing a possible trip to Europe for President Biden in the coming weeks, sources tell CBS News. 

The trip would entail discussions with other world leaders about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Potential stops under discussion include Brussels, Belgium, home of NATO headquarters. NBC News first reported the possible trip.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Poland and Romania last week to address the crisis in Ukraine. 

Mr. Biden has been in close touch with European allies and said last week he speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky nearly every day. Zelensky will be delivering a virtual address to members of Congress Wednesday

This is a developing story.

