First lady Biden meets with families of USS Delaware crew

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden visited Connecticut and met with families of the crew of USS Delaware, an attack submarine based in Groton.

Biden shook hands Thursday and posed for photos with families at a holiday gathering inside the Submarine Veterans Club.

She was accompanied by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

As the sponsor of USS Delaware, Biden smashed a bottle of sparking wine against the submarine at its 2018 christening in Newport News, Virginia.

