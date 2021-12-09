CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
First lady Biden meets with families of USS Delaware crew

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 7:07 PM

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden visited Connecticut and met with families of the crew of USS Delaware, an attack submarine based in Groton.

Biden shook hands Thursday and posed for photos with families at a holiday gathering inside the Submarine Veterans Club.

She was accompanied by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

As the sponsor of USS Delaware, Biden smashed a bottle of sparking wine against the submarine at its 2018 christening in Newport News, Virginia.

