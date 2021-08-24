Watch Live: Biden addresses evacuations from Afghanistan

President Biden will provide an update Tuesday about his administration's efforts to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul. Watch live at noon.

Washington — President Biden will provide an update Tuesday about his administration’s efforts to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul as he faces questions about whether the August 31 deadline to pull the remaining American forces from the country will stand.

Mr. Biden said Sunday discussions were taking place with military officials as to whether he would push back his deadline for withdrawing the final U.S. troops from Afghanistan to ensure all Americans and at-risk allies are safely shuttled out of the country. Roughly 6,000 service members were sent to Afghanistan to assist with the evacuation efforts after the collapse of the Afghan government and rapid Taliban takeover sparked chaos in the capital of Kabul.

How to watch President Biden's remarks on Afghanistan

What: President Biden delivers remarks on the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

When: Tuesday, August 24

Time: Tuesday afternoon, exact timing TBA

Location: The White House

Online stream: Live on CBSN

While the president has said he hopes American forces will not have to stay in Kabul past August 31, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, told reporters Monday after a briefing on Afghanistan it is “very unlikely” the evacuation can be completed in the next week given the number of Americans and Afghans who still need to leave.

A Taliban spokesman, however, warned there would be “consequences” if the U.S. or United Kingdom were to keep forces in Afghanistan after the end of the month. Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden’s national security adviser, said Monday the U.S. is “engaging” and “consulting” with the Taliban on the situation in Afghanistan.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS News that CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s de facto leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday in Kabul. The Washington Post first reported the meeting.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday the U.S. mission in Afghanistan is still set to end at the end of the month, and the military will need “several days” to organize the final drawdown of personnel and equipment.

U.S. allies are assisting with the evacuation of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans, and Mr. Biden met virtually with Group of 7 leaders Tuesday morning to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and efforts to get people out of the country.

Over the last few days, the U.S. has ramped up the pace of evacuations from the airport in Kabul, with roughly 21,600 people evacuated over a 24-hour period beginning early Monday morning, according to a White House official. Thirty-seven U.S. military aircraft carried about 12,700 evacuees, while 57 coalition flights brought 8,900 people out of the country. Since August 14, roughly 58,700 people have been relocated, including “several thousand” Americans, Kirby said.

Sullivan said the U.S. has contacted Americans who are still in Afghanistan by phone, email and text to give specific instructions on departing the country and said the government has “developed a method to safely and efficiently transfer” U.S. citizens to the airfield in Kabul.

Those in the U.S. from Afghanistan, such as Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families, and at-risk Afghans, are being moved to four military bases.

During the course of the military’s evacuations, Afghan mothers delivered three babies — one during a flight out of Afghanistan and two after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany — Kirby said. The mothers and babies are healthy, he added.

Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.