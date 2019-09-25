Washington Post: Giuliani ‘directly involved at nearly every stage’ of Ukraine scandal

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has been "more directly involved at nearly every stage of the entanglement with Ukraine" than others in the administration, angering officials who are blaming the former New York City mayor for the impeachment inquiry the House has opened into Trump, The Washington Post reports.

According to the Post, a whistleblower complaint stemming from Trump’s July phone conversation with the Ukrainian President that led to the impeachment inquiry “includes references to other developments tied to the president, including efforts by Giuliani to insert himself into U.S.-Ukrainian relations.” Giuliani’s involvement in the US’ relationship with the country has upset some officials in the administration, the paper said.

“Rudy — he did all of this,” one US official said, according to the Post. “This s—show that we’re in — it’s him injecting himself into the process.”

According to the paper, a number of officials “traced their initial concerns about the path of U.S.-Ukrainian relations to news reports and interviews granted by Giuliani in which he began to espouse views and concerns that did not appear connected to U.S. priorities or policy.”

The Post said Giuliani, who had visited Ukraine in an effort to convince Kiev to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and his business dealings in the country, “regularly briefed Trump on his Ukrainian endeavors.”

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

The Post also said that among Giuliani’s targets was the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who began the job near the end of the Obama administration. Giuliani, the Post said, “targeted Yovanovitch with wild accusations including that she played a secret role in exposing (former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort).

