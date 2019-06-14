202
Trump compares first lady ‘Melania T’ to ‘Jackie O’

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 10:06 am 06/14/2019 10:06am
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his wife, first lady Melania Trump, is an icon on the same order of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Trump made the comparison Friday as he defended his decision to change the iconic Air Force One paint job devised under the former first lady’s watch in the 1960s on the next version of the presidential aircraft due to enter service in 2024.

Trump tells “Fox & Friends,” ”You know the baby blue doesn’t fit with us,” noting he plans to replace it with a darker navy and the gold stripe along the aircraft with one in red. He says: “That was Jackie O and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania.”

Trump added, “We’ll call it Melania T.”

