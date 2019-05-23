202
Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery before Memorial Day

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump quietly traveled across the Potomac River on Thursday to pay his respects at the hallowed burial ground. See photos.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump paid his respects Thursday to those who died in service to the United States by placing American flags at several gravesites during an early Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, participated in a decades-old tradition known as “flags in.”

Every Thursday before the holiday, members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, or the Old Guard, honor the nation’s fallen heroes by placing American flags at each service member’s headstone.

Trump and the first lady each placed three flags at three headstones after making a quiet trip to the hallowed burial ground.

Presidents typically lay a wreath and deliver remarks at the cemetery on Monday, which is Memorial Day, but Trump will be in Japan on a state visit.

Arlington, VA News Government News Holiday News Local News Memorial Day News National News Virginia White House
