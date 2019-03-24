AP PHOTOS: Mueller attends church on day report findings out

As the world anxiously awaits the findings of the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller flashed a smile Sunday after going to church with his wife in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller flashed a smile Sunday after going to church with his wife in Washington, hours before a summary of the Russia investigation report was released.

Mueller and his wife, Ann, were at the morning service at St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House. The couple filed out in a line of parishioners after the services.

Mueller was smiling outside the church before he walked directly past the White House and headed to his car.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation on Friday into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. He has remained an elusive figure in Washington since his appointment in May 2017, never making a single public comment on an investigation that has shadowed the presidency for nearly two years.

Attorney General William Barr received Mueller’s confidential report on Friday and a summary of the findings was released Sunday afternoon.

The Justice Department said Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice but did not come to a definitive answer.

