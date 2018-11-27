202.5
Melania Trump, Karen Pence assemble comfort kits for troops

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 1:03 pm 11/27/2018 01:03pm
Mrs. Trump said Tuesday the packs are "one small way that we can say thank you and honor the sacrifices that members of the military make year-round."

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump and Karen Pence are helping to assemble military comfort kits for troops deployed overseas at the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C.

The first lady adds, “Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas and for the families who wait for them to come home.”

Mrs. Trump then joined Mrs. Pence, cabinet secretaries’ spouses, military families, Elizabeth Dole and other volunteers to assembling the packages.

The packages contain snacks such as popcorn and peanuts, playing cards and toiletries including bottles of hand soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and tissues. They will be sent to troops deployed in Iraq, Poland, Djibouti and Kuwait.

2nd lady first lady Government News Karen Pence Living News Local News Melania Trump National News troops Washington, DC News White House
