202.5
Home » WGL Energy » Choosing an energy supplier…

Choosing an energy supplier can help keep your home’s total energy bills affordable

December 13, 2018 12:00 am 12/13/2018 12:00am
Share

By choosing your energy supplier, you can choose your pricing plan and lock in a low fixed price – which can help keep your home’s total energy bills affordable.

This content is sponsored by WGL Energy (WGL Energy Services and WGL Energy Systems) 

Energy choice is the power to choose your home’s energy supplier.

Depending on the state you live in, you may be able to choose who supplies electricity and/or natural gas to your home.

If you live in the District of Columbia, Maryland or Pennsylvania, you can choose who supplies electricity and natural gas to your home. Virginians can choose who supplies their natural gas and residents in Delaware can select their electricity supplier.

By choosing your energy supplier, you can choose your pricing plan and lock in a low fixed price – which can help keep your home’s total energy bills affordable. And with a supplier like WGL Energy Services (WGL Energy), you can also choose renewable energy and green energy products, like electricity sourced from wind power or natural gas matched with carbon offsets.

Choosing an energy supplier can be as simple as visiting a website or making a phone call. It will take just a few minutes of your time.

Your energy supplier will work with your utility to complete your enrollment. Your utility will continue to deliver your energy supply and handle maintenance calls. There’s no interruption in service, no need for special equipment and no cost to switch.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sponsored Content WGL Energy
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
Christmas movies
Today in History: Dec. 24
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Holiday breakfast recipes
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
15+ holiday happenings around DC area
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note