Choosing an energy supplier can help keep your home’s total energy bills affordable

This content is sponsored by WGL Energy (WGL Energy Services and WGL Energy Systems)

Energy choice is the power to choose your home’s energy supplier.

Depending on the state you live in, you may be able to choose who supplies electricity and/or natural gas to your home.

If you live in the District of Columbia, Maryland or Pennsylvania, you can choose who supplies electricity and natural gas to your home. Virginians can choose who supplies their natural gas and residents in Delaware can select their electricity supplier.

By choosing your energy supplier, you can choose your pricing plan and lock in a low fixed price – which can help keep your home’s total energy bills affordable. And with a supplier like WGL Energy Services (WGL Energy), you can also choose renewable energy and green energy products, like electricity sourced from wind power or natural gas matched with carbon offsets.

Choosing an energy supplier can be as simple as visiting a website or making a phone call. It will take just a few minutes of your time.

Your energy supplier will work with your utility to complete your enrollment. Your utility will continue to deliver your energy supply and handle maintenance calls. There’s no interruption in service, no need for special equipment and no cost to switch.