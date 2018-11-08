Why you should start planning now for colder weather

While you may not be able to directly control the weather or even market supply and demand, you can control the amount of natural gas you use and the price you pay per therm. For the things you can control (and even for those you can’t), a competitive retail energy supplier can help you start planning now for colder weather.

This content is sponsored by WGL Energy (WGL Energy Services and WGL Energy Systems)

If you use natural gas to warm your home, your winter heating bill is determined by a number of factors. These factors include seasonal weather conditions, market supply and demand, the amount you use and the price you pay. With the uncertainty surrounding these factors, predicting your heating bill often involves a fair amount of guesswork.

While you may not be able to directly control the weather or even market supply and demand, you can control the amount of natural gas you use and the price you pay per therm. For the things you can control (and even for those you can’t), a competitive retail energy supplier can help you start planning now for colder weather.

Fall and winter weather

Many meterologists and news outlets are predicting a colder, snowier winter season than we’ve seen in recent years. When colder weather arrives, a utility’s natural gas rates (i.e., the price you pay per therm) can vary. In the District, Maryland and Virginia (DMV), residential natural gas customers can choose a retail energy supplier and protect themselves against varying utility rates, with a one- or two- year fixed-price natural gas supply plan.

Market supply and demand

Natural gas storage levels are the lowest they’ve been in five years. Colder-than-normal weather can put upward pressure on prices because supply is often unable to meet short-term increases in demand.

Domestic production and demand for natural gas are rising; in fact, the demand for natural gas in the first half of 2018 was, on average, 12% higher than it was during the first half of 2017. Due to few comparable alternatives, even small changes in supply or demand can result in large price movements. A fixed-price natural gas supply plan can help insulate homeowners from the effects of unexpected price changes during the winter months.

The amount you use

It’s been said the cheapest energy is the energy you don’t use. Experts agree that energy efficiency – and reducing energy usage – is one of the easiest and fastest ways to lower your winter heating bill. Many competitive retail energy suppliers offer a variety of tips for improving energy efficiency and reducing usage in your home. These simple tips include: changing the air filters in your furnace on a monthly basis, caulking around doors and windows and installing weather stripping on doors.

The price you pay

A fixed-price natural gas supply plan is designed for residential customers who want the peace of mind that comes from knowing their natural gas supply price will remain the same over their entire contract period. Energy choice allows homeowners in the DMV to shop around for the best plan. Retail energy suppliers typically offer special offers for customers who plan early for winter weather.

A competitive retail energy supplier can help you take the guesswork out of your heating bill this winter, with a one- or two-year fixed price natural gas supply agreement. Act now before colder weather arrives.