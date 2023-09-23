Ophelia touches down: Tropical storm rolls through DC region over the weekend

Tropical storm Ophelia should pelt residents with heavy rain and strong winds all weekend long, with the worst weather projected for Saturday.

Listen live for the latest weather updates on the 8s on WTOP.

Beach-goers brave the weather and walk along the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, as Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches in Virginia Beach, Va. The storm was gaining strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)(AP/Kendall Warner)

Beach-goers brave the weather and walk along the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, as Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches in Virginia Beach, Va. The storm was gaining strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)(AP/Kendall Warner)

Tropical Storm Ophelia is starting to move into the D.C. region Saturday morning, after gathering strength off the mid-Atlantic Friday. The powerful storm should pelt residents with heavy rain and strong winds all weekend long, with the worst weather projected for Saturday afternoon. Here’s what you need to know.

Maryland and Virginia’s governors have declared a state of emergency as the National Weather Service projects there will be two to five inches of rain and possible flooding throughout the region, especially in coastal spots like the Chesapeake Bay and lower Potomac.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson talks about the possible impact of Ophelia in our area

Flooding, surge, tornadoes possible

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the storm system is expected to bring widespread minor tidal flooding across the region, with the potential for moderate flooding along D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront as well as Annapolis and parts of southern Maryland.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, a wind advisory is in effect for most of the D.C. area, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Areas close to the shoreline in D.C. are under a Coastal Flood Warning from 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas is expected due to tidal flooding.

In Anne Arundel County, areas close to shore are also under a Coastal Flood Warning from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Up to 2 feet of inundation from tidal flooding in certain areas is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Arlington and Alexandria from Saturday morning to late Saturday night, with up to a foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding. King Street in Alexandria is one area expected to see high water.

In Fairfax, Stafford and parts of Prince William counties, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the possibility of flooding of lots, parks and some roads.

The highest winds are expected to remain in the Chesapeake Bay and across Southern Maryland, in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, where tropical storm warnings have been issued for Saturday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, so residents are being told to secure anything outside their homes.

The National Weather Service also warned of significant impacts in St. Mary’s County from storm surge up to 3 feet. NWS said the highest water levels will be around high tides Saturday.

According to the weather service, while the threat is low, a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out across southern Maryland on Saturday afternoon into the evening.

For people who have to drive during the storm, Virginia State Police said take it slow, never drive through standing water, don’t tailgate and use your headlights.

Canceled events

The weekend weather has led to some event cancellations.

As a result of the tropical storm warning, the Burtonsville Day Festival, Panafest, Hyattsville Arts Festival, Reston Multicultural Festival, Anne Arundel County’s River Day’s event at Fort Smallwood Park and the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival in Annapolis have been canceled this year.

All activities scheduled for Saturday in Fairfax County Public Schools or on school grounds have also been canceled.

The Washington Nationals’ second Saturday game against the Atlanta Braves was also postponed and is now taking place on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 6:35 p.m.

Forecast

SATURDAY:

Rain, heavy at times with localized flooding possible, gusty winds

Highs: Low to mid-60s

Winds: Northeast 15-25 mph, gusts up to 45 mph

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers, drizzle and breezy

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Winds: North 5-15 mph, gusts 20 mph

Current weather

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.