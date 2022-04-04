Storms may be on deck for Nationals Opening Day

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to begin their 2022 campaign at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, when they welcome the Metropolitans of New York for the first game of a four-game stand. But that's only if Mother Nature cooperates.

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to begin their 2022 campaign at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, when they welcome the Metropolitans of New York for the first game of a four-game stand.

But that’s only if Mother Nature cooperates, and right now, rain is in the Opening Day forecast for D.C.

Factor in a high in the low 60s and it kind of dampens any anticipation for the return of Nats great Max Scherzer, who is expected to start against the Nats’ Patrick Corbin.

“The good news is, much of the heavier rain activity may fall before 4 p.m.,” Storm Team4’s Briana Bermensolo said. “The not so great news is that a chance of thunderstorms may fall right in line with the game.”

It’s best that fans pack a warm jacket and an umbrella, said Bermensolo, who assured fans that there’s “still plenty of time for the forecast to change.”

If you’re not in the mood to brave the elements for a baseball game on Thursday, it will be broadcast for free on Apple TV Plus. (That means no subscription is required.)

Forecast

Tuesday: Morning showers likely. Breezy in the afternoon, then rain likely after midnight. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Some morning showers, with afternoon clearing. Breezy and warmer, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Showers and afternoon thunderstorms, with highs in the low 60s.

Current conditions