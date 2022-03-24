DC region enters Day 2 of spring showers, flood watch in effect

The D.C. region starts Thursday will the second day of rainy and wet conditions, bringing in cooler temperatures and possible flooding. Here's what you need to know.

The D.C. region starts Thursday with a second day of rainy and wet conditions, bringing in cooler temperatures and possible flooding. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for large portions of the D.C. region until 6 a.m. Thursday, as rainfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour are expected in some areas. In addition, storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said there would be a fair amount of lighting and thunder during the early morning hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early afternoon. Winds from the southern part of the United States will help temperatures rise, topping out at 70 degrees.

There will be a dry period midafternoon, giving residents a chance to enjoy the weather before the rain returns.

A Flood Watch has been issued until 6 AM Thursday for the DC and Baltimore metro areas. As locally heavier showers work their way northeastward, rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/ydtlDE5BUh — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 24, 2022

“Look for shower activity to continue into your Thursday night, and on early Friday morning, we will be dealing with a few rain showers,” Miller said.

Friday will start dry and breezy, while gusty winds may become a factor in the afternoon. Miller said the cool conditions would keep temperatures as low as 60 and in the upper 50s Saturday.

Those interested in seeing the cherry blossoms in full bloom, Storm Team4 meteorologist Michelle Grossman told WTOP that the two-day storm should not harm the colorful petals.

“The heavy rain and gusty winds may blow some petals off the blooms,” Grossman said. “The good news is, the blooms tend to be the strongest while in peak bloom with many petals, so hopefully, we won’t see much of a change.”

However, Sunday and Monday look chilly, with frost possible to start the new workweek, Miller said. Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore advises that anyone interested in seeing the cherry blossoms “in all their glory” should go on Friday before the chilly weather arrives.

The cherry blossoms weathered this #DCwx thunderstorm fairly well ⚡️🌸 pic.twitter.com/pCr51WnJYf — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) March 24, 2022

Forecast:

Thursday: Morning thunderstorms and showers will eventually dry with a slight chance for showers and storms in southern Maryland. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and gusty with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain showers with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder with highs in the low 50s.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.