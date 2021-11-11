CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected overnight into Friday morning

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 6:33 PM

Though Thursday gave us an unseasonably warm and sunny Veterans Day, intense rains will abruptly move into the region starting after midnight and into early Friday morning. Be prepared.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will push into the region just after midnight Friday morning, and are expected to become heavy at times before sunrise.

The National Weather Service has also warned of strong wind gusts that may build up to 25 mph in portions of the D.C. area overnight. Current predictions say storms and wind will be most intense around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The heavy rain and winds will continue through the morning’s rush hour, accompanied by patchy fog. So plan your commute accordingly — and drive safely.

Friday’s precipitation should end by noon, as the sun comes out and temperatures peak in the mid 60s by afternoon. There will only be a slight chance of showers during the day.

This weekend will be partly sunny and breezy, but get ready to bust out the turtleneck and bring the word “chilly” back into your daily lexicon.

This week’s mild break in weather will be giving way to more seasonal temperatures into the weekend. While Friday will still have highs in the mid to upper 60s, those temperatures will be dropping to the mid 50s during the day Saturday, and down to the upper 40s with possible showers by Sunday.

Forecast

Thursday night: Breezy and mild. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Rain may become heavy at times before sunrise. Lows in the mid to upper 50s

Friday: Rain, possibly heavy at times, ending before noon. Sunny and mild in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

