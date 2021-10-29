Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Washington, DC Weather » Powerful storm system brings…

Powerful storm system brings heavy rain, flooding to DC region

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

October 29, 2021, 3:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a quiet Thursday night, a powerful storm system will arrive in the D.C. region Friday morning, bringing in heavy rainfall and potential flooding in several areas. Here’s what you need to know.

The storm has been traveling northward and expects to arrive with light showers before the early morning commute. StormTeam 4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said that heavier rain would move at around 7-8 a.m. and last through the early part of the afternoon, possibly through rush hour traffic, before it leaves the area.

Some parts could experience between 1-4 inches of rain, with the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch for the significant portions of the D.C. region until 6 p.m. Friday.

However, winds and flooding are bigger concerns with this storm system, Kammerer said. A high wind warning is in effect for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland, with wind gusts expected to trend upwards of 50 to 60 mph. Parts of the District could experience 30-40 mph winds as well.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County in Maryland and Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia are under a coastal flood warning until Saturday morning. Due to the high tide on the coast, NWS said the storms could bring some of the worst coastal floods since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

Kammerer said the coastal floods are caused by the strong southeast winds coming up with the storm system.

“All that does is bring the Atlantic Ocean into the Chesapeake Bay and then right up the Potomac River and does not allow the Potomac to evacuate into the Chesapeake,” Kammerer said. “You’ve got a buildup of water along the Bay, a buildup of water along the Potomac River as well. And that’s why we’ve already seen flooding over towards Georgetown and in parts of Alexandria as well.”

Calvert County Public Schools officials elected to close school for students Friday due to the pending weather heading to the region.

Storms will move out Saturday, although clouds, wind and some passing showers will remain. On Sunday, though, the sunshine returns for Halloween, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Forecast:

  • Friday: Rain, heavy at times. Rainfall between 1-2 inches. Windy with coastal flooding. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
  • Friday Night: cloudy and breezy with steady rain early in the evening. Lows in the 50s.
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. A few scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy early then gradual clearing late in the day. Sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
  • Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Steady breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Anna Gawel contributed to this story. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

GSA makes course corrections with its commercial platforms initiative

Senators concerned over DoD's sexual assault overhaul timeline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up