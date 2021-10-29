Powerful storm system brings heavy rain, flooding to DC region

After a quiet Thursday night, a powerful storm system will arrive in the D.C. region Friday morning, bringing in heavy rainfall and potential flooding in several areas. Here's what you need to know.

The storm has been traveling northward and expects to arrive with light showers before the early morning commute. StormTeam 4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said that heavier rain would move at around 7-8 a.m. and last through the early part of the afternoon, possibly through rush hour traffic, before it leaves the area.

Some parts could experience between 1-4 inches of rain, with the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch for the significant portions of the D.C. region until 6 p.m. Friday.

The latest radar imagery shows the initial bands of light showers moving northward into central VA as well as the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghenies. All of this activity will continue to move northward tonight. Rainfall becomes heavier on Friday. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/7m6ah1dV59 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 29, 2021

However, winds and flooding are bigger concerns with this storm system, Kammerer said. A high wind warning is in effect for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland, with wind gusts expected to trend upwards of 50 to 60 mph. Parts of the District could experience 30-40 mph winds as well.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County in Maryland and Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia are under a coastal flood warning until Saturday morning. Due to the high tide on the coast, NWS said the storms could bring some of the worst coastal floods since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

Kammerer said the coastal floods are caused by the strong southeast winds coming up with the storm system.

“All that does is bring the Atlantic Ocean into the Chesapeake Bay and then right up the Potomac River and does not allow the Potomac to evacuate into the Chesapeake,” Kammerer said. “You’ve got a buildup of water along the Bay, a buildup of water along the Potomac River as well. And that’s why we’ve already seen flooding over towards Georgetown and in parts of Alexandria as well.”

Be careful if you’re heading down to the Old Town waterfront. There is some flooding on King St., Prince St., Wales Alley & Strand St. Access to King St. & Prince St. is blocked at Union St. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown! pic.twitter.com/S0dqVzSS2M — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 28, 2021

Calvert County Public Schools officials elected to close school for students Friday due to the pending weather heading to the region.

Storms will move out Saturday, although clouds, wind and some passing showers will remain. On Sunday, though, the sunshine returns for Halloween, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Forecast:

Friday : Rain, heavy at times. Rainfall between 1-2 inches. Windy with coastal flooding. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

: Rain, heavy at times. Rainfall between 1-2 inches. Windy with coastal flooding. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday Night: cloudy and breezy with steady rain early in the evening. Lows in the 50s.

cloudy and breezy with steady rain early in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. A few scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. A few scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Sunday : Mostly cloudy early then gradual clearing late in the day. Sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

: Mostly cloudy early then gradual clearing late in the day. Sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Steady breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Anna Gawel contributed to this story.