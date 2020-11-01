ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Low temps and gusty winds will make for chilly Monday in DC region

Thomas Robertson

November 1, 2020, 10:19 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a hypothermia alert Sunday ahead of a Monday morning that’s expected to bring below-freezing wind chills and heavy wind gusts.

Wind chills will be in the 20s tomorrow morning, StormTeam 4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said. The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to noon Monday for most of the D.C. metro area and farther north into Maryland.

The weather service expects Northwest wind gusts up to 50 mph for that region.

The service issued another wind advisory along the western border of Virginia, including Winchester and going as far north as Cumberland, Maryland.

Theodore said conditions will clear, and there’s no rain in the forecast.

Full Forecast:

Sunday night: Clearing, cold, damaging winds possible with gusts that could reach 40+ mph. Temperatures: Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Very cold start, frost and freeze possible for some, strong winds through the day, mostly sunny. Temperatures: Wind chills in the 20s with highs around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, dry. Temperatures: Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures: Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures: Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

