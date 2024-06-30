Extremely hot day with potential evening storms expected in DC region

Sunday is likely to be an extremely hot day for those in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with potential for storms in the evening and temperatures that will feel like they're in the triple digits.

Sunday is likely to be an extremely hot day for those in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with potential for storms in the evening and temperatures that will feel like they’re in the triple digits. Here’s what you need to know.

Heat Alert : Heat indexes after noon Sunday are expected to range from 98 to 105 degrees.

: Heat indexes after noon Sunday are expected to range from 98 to 105 degrees. Severe Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the p.m. hours.

While some storms did make their way through the region Saturday, high heat, rain and winds are expected for much of the region after daybreak Sunday.

Hot weather alerts and local emergencies are also possible, with feels-like temperatures poised to reach 100 degrees or more, according to 7News First Alert meteorologists.

“(The) hottest part of the day on Sunday will be between about 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.,” 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña told WTOP.

He says the heat index values during that time could peek at 105 degrees — it’ll feel like a scorcher.

“People can stay cool by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade and wearing loose fitting, light-colored clothing,” Peña said.

Temperatures in the lower to middle 90s will continue before shower and storms chances rise during the afternoon and evening hours, with some storms expected to be much more severe.

“[Sunday] does look more active than Saturday because of the approaching cold front, but still on track with what we’ve been forecasting: damaging winds being the primary threat, with hail and isolated tornadoes also possible,” Peña said, adding that the threat of hail or isolated tornadoes appear much lower than expected wind damage.

The National Weather Service expects rain to appear mainly before 11 p.m. Sunday as the expected cold front swings through the region, bringing strong to severe storms to the D.C. area.

“With such high temperatures and humidity, any storms that develop could be severe with damaging winds and hail, so stay weather-aware for the second half of the day,” the meteorologist said.

Skies are expected to simmer down through the beginning of the workweek, bringing cooler temperatures and calmer skies ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

“The outlook for the Fourth looks pretty seasonable — highs in the 90s with afternoon showers and storms,” Peña told WTOP.

When asked if the weather could be on the more severe side, hampering any outdoor plans, Peña said to be on the lookout: “It’s too early to be certain about the threat for anything severe.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BEFORE DAYBREAK SUNDAY:

Few showers and storms

Lows: 75-80

Winds: South 10 mph

Some showers and storms are likely northwest of D.C. and some may move toward the metro area around midnight. The severe weather threat is low, with a slight risk for areas closer to Pennsylvania. The strongest storms would be capable of producing gusty winds and an isolated, weak tornado.

SUNDAY: HEAT AND SEVERE ALERT

Partly Sunny, PM Strong to Severe Storms

Highs: 92-97

Heat Index: 100-105

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Hot weather alerts may be posted for parts of the DMV has feels-like readings jump above 100. Air temperatures are set to range from the lower to middle 90s. Shower and storm chances are on the rise, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, as a cold front approaches. With such high temperatures and humidity, any storms that develop could be severe with damaging winds and hail, so stay weather-aware for the second half of the day.

MONDAY:

Sunny

Highs: 75-80

Winds: North 10-15 mph

Sunny and cooler than average for the first day of July with lots of sunshine.

TUESDAY:

Sunny

Highs: 78-85

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Very nice weather continues with sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 85-89

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Mostly sunny with a few clouds and seasonable temperatures.

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

