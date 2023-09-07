Blue skies break as Thursday brings wet weather and continued heat for DC area

A cold front moving into the area on Thursday will bring evening showers and storms but will keep the region heat-blanketed with a heat index from 98-102. Here's what you need to know.

For Thursday, 7News Meteorologist Steve Rudin told WTOP that “after three consecutive days of record heat across the DMV it will be hot but not necessarily record breaking heat.”

Daily record highs were broken at all three D.C.-area airports on Wednesday.

Dulles International Airport reached 100 degrees — the first time ever in the month of September that it has reached the triple digits since the National Weather Service started recording temperatures at the airport back in the 1960s.

Temperatures at BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports broke the daily record with a tie at 98 degrees.

7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña expects above-average temperatures in the coming days, adding that Wednesday should have been the “last day of intense heat” in the region. Thursday should stay in the mid-90s, he said, with some scattered showers during the day.

By Saturday, he said, temps should be more typical, hovering around early September averages in the mid-80s.

People are encouraged to reduce their times outdoors and take precautions such as wearing lightweight clothing and hydrating during the heat advisory.

Any relief for the weekend?

“Finally a break from the heat and the humidity is on the way, it’s just going to take a little bit of time,” said 7News Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Thursday will bring some late afternoon storms that will continue overnight.

“There’s some thunderstorm activity starting Thursday into the weekend, which could bring us some relief,” said Kevin Witt with the National Weather Service. “Without that rainfall … everything calls for high temperatures and near record heat.”

However, with Thursday’s rain comes some risks for severe weather, including flooding.

“That’s going to trigger off some strong to severe storms. Maybe a couple of storms that produce damaging winds if we get the right setup, maybe even some large hail, but it’s too early to tell,” Witt said. “We can’t even roll out some isolated flooding too, because the ground is hard. … So we could see some quick runoff and flash flooding isn’t out of the question either.”

Highs on Friday will peak in the low 90s with the chance of some scattered storms in the afternoon.

The rest of the weekend will continue the wet trend as showers and storms continue, Rudin said, with temperatures dipping into the middle 80s.

Staying healthy in high heat

With the extended period of heat, those moving around outdoors are at heightened risk for dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and a number of other heat-related conditions.

Knowing the signs of heat exposure can prevent a life-threatening situation. Should any of the following occur, get out of the heat, loosen any tight or heavy clothing and drink plenty of water:

Heat cramps: symptoms include painful muscle spasms, usually involving the abdominal muscles or legs

symptoms include painful muscle spasms, usually involving the abdominal muscles or legs Heat exhaustion: first signs are cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, dizziness, nausea, headache and weakness

first signs are cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, dizziness, nausea, headache and weakness Heat stroke: the most serious sign of overexposure. Symptoms include red, hot, dry skin, weak pulse, rapid breathing and changes in consciousness. Seek medical attention by calling 911.

If you are traveling, be sure to plan your day to include time and places to cool down and rehydrate. This is especially important for drivers with children or furry friends along for the ride.

Forecast

THURSDAY: HEAT ALERT. Partly cloudy. PM showers/storms possible. Heat Index: 98-102. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: Chance showers and storms. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Current weather

