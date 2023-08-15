DC devastated by flash floods; more storms forecast Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to start quiet and humid. During the afternoon and evening, there's a potential for storms that could bring high winds and isolated flash flooding.

Several dogs died and some drivers were stuck when torrential downpours led to flash flooding in D.C. Monday and more storms are expected Tuesday afternoon. Here’s what you need to know.

The storms will occur “mainly between 2 and 5 p.m. and mainly east of Interstate 95 and Southern Maryland,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

A “cluster of showers and storms” is forecast to hover over the D.C. area around 4 p.m. according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

The storms aren’t expected to be quite as severe as Monday’s storms, though the risk is still there, Whelan said.

There’s a “slight risk,” of severe storms in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore, according to the National Weather Service. The chance for powerful storms in D.C. Tuesday is lower.

A cold front will push through today, bringing another round of afternoon thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong to severe. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/KdCNFyoJbu — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2023

“The cold front will sweep through Tuesday night ushering in a slightly drier airmass,” Whelan said.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is less humid and sunny.

“Even the upcoming weekend is looking dry … that west-northwesterly breeze on Wednesday [is] bringing lower humidity,” Johnson told WTOP.

Stormwater nears 6 feet high in some areas

Heavy rain blanketed the area on Monday afternoon, leaving parts of the D.C. area flooded.

Along Rhode Island Avenue, stormwater got to nearly 6 feet high, pushing down the doors of pet day care District Dogs and leaving several animals dead.

Rhode Island Avenue is now reopened after being closed both ways overnight.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported Tuesday morning that some windows were boarded up at the pet day care and the walls were splattered with grime in the aftermath of the flooding.

Some neighborhoods in Northeast D.C. flooded when nearly 3 inches of rain fell in the District.

High waters led police in Bladensburg, Maryland, to ask residents to avoid the 4600 block of Upshur Street Monday evening.

ROAD CLOSURE: Avoid the area of the 4600 block of Upshur Street @BladensburgMD due to heavy flooding. If possible we encourage drivers to stay off the roads until the storm passes through the area. Remember do not attempt to drive through high flooding waters. pic.twitter.com/HdJtojXhDU — Bladensburg PD (@BladensburgPD) August 14, 2023

Commuters in the City of Alexandria — which is prone to flooding — encountered issues stemming from flooding both on the roads and on the rails. Virginia Railway Express said Monday that flooding in Alexandria led to train delays.

Forecast

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance PM showers, storms. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph. Highs near 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Current weather

Outages

