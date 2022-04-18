Frost and freeze advisories ahead of afternoon rain across DC region

Grab your jacket and umbrella if you plan to spend the day out and about, as Monday is likely to bring showers and chilly temperatures for much of the D.C.-area.

Grab your jacket and umbrella if you plan to spend the day out and about, as Monday is likely to bring showers and chilly temperatures for much of the D.C.-area.

The morning is expected to start off chilly, as the expected frost and freeze warnings begin to engulf the region. Those warnings and watches extend through 9 a.m.

The freeze warning includes all of Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties, as well as the northern parts of Howard and Baltimore counties.

Frost advisories, on the other hand, make their way through Howard, Baltimore and Montgomery counties. In Virginia, Loudoun and Fauquier are also expected to see some frost.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said that the area should look out for some quick-moving rain to create a wet afternoon and evening.

Low temperatures are expected to be below normal tonight. We have a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect beginning tonight at midnight through 9AM Monday morning. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/TaSxvrVfF1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 18, 2022

“What’s going to happen today is rain is going to move in as early as midday, late morning hours. Those showers will continue throughout the day and as they start off north and west of D.C., you may even see a few flakes, maybe some graupel,” she said.

So what’s the good news for those in favor of much warmer weather? Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s as the week rolls through.

Forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly clear and cold. Freeze conditions north and west of the cities. Lows in the low 30s to near 40.

Monday: Chilly rain develops, mainly mid to late morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Not as cool and less windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Current conditions:

Power outages: