Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Weather News » Weather service confirms tornado…

Weather service confirms tornado in Delaware

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRINGTON, Del. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Delaware.

The weather service’s office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, tweeted Friday afternoon that a survey crew confirmed the tornado touched down Thursday south of Harrington, but they are still working out details including the rating of the tornado. The crew was also sent to survey storm damage in Milford and Slaughter Beach.

News outlets report that Thursday’s storm blew roofs off buildings, downed trees and knocked out power in some areas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Weather News

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up