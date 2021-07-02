Weather service confirms tornado in Delaware

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Delaware.

HARRINGTON, Del. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Delaware.

The weather service’s office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, tweeted Friday afternoon that a survey crew confirmed the tornado touched down Thursday south of Harrington, but they are still working out details including the rating of the tornado. The crew was also sent to survey storm damage in Milford and Slaughter Beach.

News outlets report that Thursday’s storm blew roofs off buildings, downed trees and knocked out power in some areas.

