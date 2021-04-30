Wind-swept kickoff to weekend for DC area

A rare high wind warning is in store for parts of the D.C. area, which could lead to some outages and downed trees. Here's what you need to know.

Typically not seen in Anne Arundel County, western Montgomery County in Maryland and in Loudoun County in Virginia, as well as points to the north including Frederick and Hagerstown in Maryland and Martinsburg on West Virginia’s panhandle, is a high wind warning, Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

The high wind warning is in effect from noon Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The affected areas could see winds 20 mph to 35 mph with gusts of up to 65 mph.

Other parts of the area, including, D.C., parts of Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties and Alexandria in Virginia, and parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, are under a wind advisory from noon Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. These areas could see wind gusts between 45 mph to 55 mph.

Some areas could see downed tree limbs or trees and some power outages. Secure patio furniture and trash bins and keep your phone charged in case of outages, Kammerer said.

There were 623 power outages reported in Fairfax County and another 128 in D.C. as of 6:17 a.m.

Forecast

While Friday will be a very windy day, the weekend will be warm, with Saturday still having some windy aftereffects. Sunday temperatures could rise into the 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Windy with gusts to 65 mph at times. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Windy with gusts to 65 mph at times. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday : Mostly sunny. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Monday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.