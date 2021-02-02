Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades

Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

APTOPIX_Winter_Weather_New_York_46661 Parked taxis are covered with snow during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. AP Photo/Wong Maye-E APTOPIX_Winter_Weather_Pennsylvania_02714 Perrin Sue Peters, left, and her sister Harlow Peters, of Pottsville, Pa., help their mother Aubrey shovel out her car in Pottsville, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP CORRECTION_Winter_Weather_New_York_93307 CORRECTS SPELLING OF PHOTOGRAPHER'S LAST NAME TO BUMSTED INSTEAD OF BUMSTEAD - A bicycle food delivery worker rides his bike through Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York, as a Nor'Easter snowstorm dumped nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow on the city and environs. Much of the city was under a state of emergency, but bicycle delivery workers were still plowing through the city's streets. AP Photo/Robert Bumsted Winter_Weather_Connecticut_87921 Snow is piled by a loader in the Tri-City Plaza shopping center in Vernon, Conn., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday with a forecast of 7-15 inches in the region. Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP Winter_Weather_Illinois_66847 A worker uses a snowplow to shovel snow at Chicago's Millennium Park, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after a weekend-long winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the greater Chicago area. AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar CORRECTS SPELLING OF PHOTOGRAPHER'S LAST NAME TO BUMSTED INSTEAD OF BUMSTEAD - A bicycle food delivery worker rides his bike through heavy snow that fell at a rate of several inches an hour, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Soho neighborhood of New York City after a Nor'Easter snowstorm dumped nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow on the area. Much of the city was under a state of emergency Monday, but this bicycle delivery worker was still plowing his way through city streets. AP Photo/Robert Bumsted Winter_Weather_Virus_Outbreak_08897 A sign covered with ice advertises a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The site was closed today due to the inclement weather. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Virus_Outbreak_Winter_Weather_21459 People leave a vaccine clinic during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty Winter_Weather_Virus_Outbreak_92380 Caution tape lets people know that a COVID-19 vaccination site is closed in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Winter_Weather_Virus_Outbreak_45848 Men shovel snow in front of the Javits Center, which is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site, in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The site was closed today due to the inclement weather. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Winter_Weather_Vermont_96504 Leon Knapp, a Marlboro, Vt., town highway worker, helps clear snow off the wheels of the tractor-trailer that got stuck on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., near Hamilton Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A two-vehicle crash led to a tractor-trailer being stuck because of the wintery conditions, which caused the road to be closed for several hours. Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Winter_Weather_New_York_85712 A man shovels snow from the entrance of Radio City Music Hall following a winter storm in Manhattan, New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_04888 Renee Yanke, foreground, and Rosely Collado clean of cars at the Haddad Nissan dealership in Pittsfield, Mass., after a snowstorm hit the East coast, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP Winter_Weather_New_Hampshire_94791 Two dogs frolic after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in East Derry, N.H. AP Photo/Charles Krupa Virus_Outbreak_Massachusetts_89158 A couple leaves a COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_13293 A man clears snow off his driveway on Spidina Parkway in Pittsfield, Mass., after a snowstorm hit the East coast, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP Winter_Weather_86773 A man tries to keep his balance as he makes his way around mounds of snow in midtown Manhattan, New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Tuesday's snowfall comes as residents of the New York City region are digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Winter_Weather_New_York_09074 Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown, New York City during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Wong Maye-E Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_51672 A man brushes snow off his car, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. A sprawling, lumbering winter storm has walloped the Eastern U.S., shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit. AP Photo/Elise Amendola Snow_Disposal_Argument_Fatal_Shootings_45023 Authorities converge on the scene of a double homicide and apparent suicide on Bergh Street, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Plains, Pa. Officials say a shooting stemming from an argument over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead, and the suspect was later found dead at his home. Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP Winter_Weather_Maine_94096 Rick Wallace clears a sidewalk with a snowblower during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty Winter_Weather_77284 People and cars make their way through a snowy and mostly empty midtown Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Tuesday's snowfall comes as residents of the New York City region are digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Winter_Weather_Pennsylvania_25803 Omar Simmons, of Allentown, Pa., removes snow from the windshield on E. Norwegian Street in Pottsville, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP Winter_Weather_Connecticut_49402 Two men shovel snow from a Farmington Avenue property Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Hartford, Conn. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP Winter_Weather_Maine_41611 Snow clings to Don Wallace as he clears a sidewalk outside a market during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty Winter_Weather_03074 People work to clear snow from the entrance of a subway station following a winter storm in Manhattan, New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Winter_Weather_74262 Rick Wallace fills a bucket with salt to melt snow on a sidewalk outside the Bow Street Market during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. Sleds, shovels and salt will be popular items as the region is hit with its first major storm of the new year. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty APTOPIX_Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_13293 A man clears snow off his driveway on Spidina Parkway in Pittsfield, Mass., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 following a snowstorm. / Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP APTOPIX_Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_12067 Two women jump off a seawall as they photograph rough surf along Lynn Shore Reservation in the aftermath of a snowstorm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Lynn, Mass. A sprawling, lumbering winter storm has walloped the Eastern U.S., shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit. AP Photo/Elise Amendola Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_90850 Jessica Warner watches rough surf along Lynn Shore Reservation in the aftermath of a snowstorm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Lynn, Mass. A sprawling, lumbering winter storm has walloped the Eastern U.S., shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools, and halting transit. A woman makes her way past mounded snow in midtown Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Seth Wenig ( 1 /31)

BOSTON (AP) — Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeast ramped back up Tuesday after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and stranded travelers with canceled flights.

Some officials said that since vaccine supplies were thin to begin with, they didn’t anticipate having big problems getting caught up on distribution after a day or two of cancelled appointments.

In New Jersey, travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday described being forced to endure widespread disruptions. Keno Walter-White said he got stranded at the airport after his flight was canceled and bus and tram services were suspended.

“I’ve been in the airport for three days, snowed in,” said Walter-White, of Las Vegas. “No kind of accommodations.”

Bands of snow continued through parts of the region Tuesday afternoon, but the worst was over, with more than 30 inches (76 centimeters) in parts of New Jersey and just a few inches in Boston.

Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in College Park, Maryland, noted that while several areas in the mid-Atlantic saw measurable snowfall for a few consecutive days, that hasn’t shattered such records.

For example, she said, the most consecutive days with measured snowfall for Washington is four, while the mark is five for New York City and six for Philadelphia.

“While this storm has been a prolonged event, it’s not a record-setter in that sense, but it does rank up there pretty high of course,” she said.

The sprawling, lumbering storm had already walloped the eastern United States by Monday. More than 17 inches (43 centimeters) of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) was reported in northern New Jersey.

While New York City school kids had another day of all-remote learning because of the snow, above-ground subway and train service returned early Tuesday, and a ban on certain large trucks on state highways was lifted. Some vaccination sites in the city remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday.

High tide caused flooding early Tuesday in coastal areas of Massachusetts, where the storm had already disrupted the second phase of the state’s vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and older did not; some other mass vaccination sites remained open.

Several areas of Massachusetts were hit with 18-plus inches (45 centimeters) of snow, including the central Massachusetts communities of Fitchburg, Lunenburg and Ashburnham.

Much of southern New Hampshire got about a foot of snow. Parts of northern New Hampshire, where the state’s ski resorts and most of the snowmobile trails are, got 9 to 10 inches (22 to 25 centimeters.

“For the next couple of weeks, the conditions are going to be phenomenal,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday during an interview on WZID-FM.

The storm raged offshore, making it inhospitable for mariners. Off the Maine coast, waves were approaching 30 feet (9 meters), and a 73-mph (117-kph) gust was recorded at an offshore buoy.

In Connecticut, the storm — which dumped up to 19 inches (48 centimeters) of snow in some areas — forced the cancellations of 10,000 vaccination appointments Monday, state officials said. Efforts are under way to provide vaccinations by the end of the week to people whose appointments were canceled.

A state of emergency imposed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect Tuesday and the state’s six megasites for COVID-19 vaccines were still closed as plow operators faced snow showers and blowing snow.

The New Jersey State Police reported that as of 7 p.m. Monday, troopers had responded to 661 crashes and come to the aid of 1,050 motorists since 6 p.m. Sunday.

There was also concern about coastal flooding in New Jersey. In a Facebook video posted by Union Beach Police, Keyport Police Chief Shannon Torres and Capt. Michael Ferm were shown rescuing a man who was showing signs of hypothermia in his car from floodwaters.

In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening after their firetruck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Power outages appeared to be minimal. About 5,000 customers in Massachusetts and about 3,000 in New York were without power Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared a disaster emergency after snowfall of up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) throughout central and eastern regions. The proclamation freed up millions of dollars for snow removal and authorized officials to request help from the National Guard.

Authorities said a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who wandered away from her home was found dead of hypothermia on an Allentown street Monday morning.

About 60 miles (97 kilometers) north in Plains Township, a shooting after an argument over snow removal killed a married couple, and the suspect was later found dead at his nearby home of a wound believed to have been self-inflicted, officials in Luzerne County said.

