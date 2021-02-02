CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 2:00 AM

Winter_Weather_Illinois_59460 With temperatures below zero, photographers capture the sun rising over a frigid Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Brian Cassella /Chicago Tribune via AP
Winter_Weather_New_York_04255 A snowplow makes clears the slippery wooden pedestrian walkway on the Brooklyn Bridge during the second snowstorm to hit the New York area and the Northeast in less than a week, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_01266 A woman walks her dog across Capron Park in Attleboro, Mass., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as a quick-moving storm dumps several inches of new snow in the area.
Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP
Winter_Weather_Pennsylvania_11040 Charlene Dixon, of Pottsville, Pa., cleans snow off her car parked along Mahantongo Street in Pottsville, Pa., on Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021.
Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP
Winter_Weather_Pennsylvania_74232 Snow blankets Mahantongo Street in Pottsville, Pa., on Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021.
Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP
Winter_Weather_New_York_66875 A woman rides a bicycle across the Brooklyn Bridge during a snowstorm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. It was the second time in less than a week the area has been buffeted by heavy snowfall.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_New_York_60667 A woman and child ride a snowboard down a small hill in downtown Brooklyn during a snowstorm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in New York. It was the second snowstorm to hit the New York area in less than a week.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_New_York_61743 A woman and child ride a snowboard down a small hill in downtown Brooklyn during a snowstorm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in New York. It was the second snowstorm to hit the New York area in less than a week.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_New_York_41148 People make their way across the Brooklyn Bridge during the second snowstorm to buffet the area in less than a week, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in New York.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_New_York_93850 A snowplow makes it's way across the pedestrian walkway of the Brooklyn Bridge during a snowstorm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in New York. It was the second major snowstorm in less than week to hit the area.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_20533 Kenzie Flynn, right, and newfound friend Ellaina Hatton, left, make their way up a popular sledding hill in North Attleboro, Mass., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. A quick-moving storm dumped several inches of new snow in the area.
Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP
Winter_Weather_New_York_94291 A woman's umbrella turns inside out as she walks across the Brooklyn Bridge with family members during a snowstorm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in New York.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_New_York_01313 Pedestrian footsteps are visible on the path leading to the Brooklyn Bridge as another winter snowstorm, the second in less than a week, buffeted the Northeast, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in New York.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_New_York_22459 Daniel Jun, who was running shirtless in a winter snowstorm, exhilarates as snowflakes continue to fall at a rapid pace, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, on the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Winter_Weather_Pennsylvania_23861 A woman walks through the snow during a winter storm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Villanova, Pa.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Winter_Weather_Pennsylvania_70064 A man walks through the snow during a winter storm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Villanova, Pa.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Winter_Weather_Pennsylvania_88457 A man walks through the snow during a winter storm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Villanova, Pa.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Winter_Weather_Massachusetts_06357 Kids and their parents get ready to push off on top of a popular sledding hill in North Attleboro, Mass. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. A quick moving storm dumped several inches of new snow in the area.
Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than 2 feet on parts of the region.

By early evening, snow totals had reached 8 to 11 inches from the New York metro region up to eastern Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported 11 inches had fallen in Walpole, Massachusetts. Some areas on Long Island had seen 8 inches, and Westwood, in northern New Jersey, measured 9 inches. About 4 1/2 inches had fallen in Central Park.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 8 inches of snow in New York City and 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C. Up to a foot was projected to fall on some areas along the Connecticut coastline.

Large, fluffy flakes began falling in Rhode Island late Sunday morning, prompting local governments to enact street parking bans and warn of poor travel conditions for the rest of the day. A heavy band of snow heading northeast had dumped 5 inches in the towns of Sharon and Uxbridge, southeast of Boston, by 2 p.m.

In Connecticut, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer caused two exits to be closed on Interstate 84 in Middlebury, with only one lane of traffic getting by.

Weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said a mix of snow and rain would move northward up the East Coast. “It is a fast-moving storm,” Oravec said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday’s snowfall, which started at around 9 a.m. in the city, would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The massive snowstorm that hit the region on Feb. 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

