Flood watch issued for DC region ahead of expected Thursday deluge

A flood watch has been issued for Thursday in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

A flood watch has been issued for Thursday in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service issued a regionwide flood watch from afternoon through evening Thursday.

Expect to experience heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms across the area.

Showers will begin as early as late evening Wednesday, with the most intense rainfall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Thursday will be a wet day with a risk of flooding,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

“1 to 2 inches of rain is expected across much of our region, with locally higher amounts to three inches possible,” for areas including D.C., parts of Maryland including Montgomery, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, Frederick and Baltimore counties.

WEATHER ALERT: Flood WATCH issued for the entire @nbcwashington area tomorrow (Thursday). Heavy rain expected between 8am and 8pm with 1 to 2 inches forecast. Use today to clean out gutters and clear storm drains. More info now on News4Today. #Working4You pic.twitter.com/1BiahMTaPH — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) April 29, 2020



That prediction is also for areas of Virginia including, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties.

Current Conditions

Forecast

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy, with a chance of rain by sunrise. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Flood watch issued for the D.C. area. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers expected. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s.