‘Above normal’ Atlantic hurricane season on tap, researchers say

As the world battles the coronavirus crisis, researchers are warning of a potentially active Atlantic Ocean hurricane season, which kicks off June 1 through the end of November.

For the 37th year in a row, Colorado State University (CSU) issued its hurricane season forecast Thursday — and the numbers appear significantly above normal.

Specifically, the team forecasts 16 named tropical systems; 12 is the average. Eight of those named systems are forecast to reach hurricane status, with winds greater than 74 mph; Six is the usual amount per year. CSU is also forecasting more major hurricanes than is typical per year: four as opposed to the average of 2.7.

The forecast is also alarming in that it’s calling for a nearly 70% chance a major hurricane — which is at least a Category 3 storm with sustained wind speeds of 111 to 129 mph — makes landfall somewhere along the U.S. coast. That’s 130% of the long-term average.

This upcoming season, however, other factors like the absence of El Niño in the Pacific and toasty Atlantic Ocean temperatures may outweigh the overall climate cycle.

While warmer than normal Tropical Atlantic waters do not occur in every region, every year, they are becoming increasingly prominent.

Professor Mann said year-to-year variability is now bolstered by warmer ocean waters due to global heating. Some 90% of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases is stored as energy in the oceans, yielding record setting ocean heat content, year after year.

“Bottom line,” Mann said, “Human-caused warming is leading to increasingly intense tropical cyclones in the Atlantic and other basins.”