3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South on Monday, authorities said.

Deep_South_Weather_68574 This photo shows some damage by a tornado in Alexandria, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Strong storms moving across the Deep South killed at least one person Monday and left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines the week before Christmas. (AP Photo/Brad Kemp) Deep_South_Weather_82334 This photo shows some damage by a tornado in Alexandria, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after storms went through the area. Strong storms moving across the Deep South killed at least one person Monday and left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines the week before Christmas. (AP Photo/Brad Kemp) Deep_South_Weather_24627 Authorities, back left, inspect the grounds of Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after a tornado went through the area. Strong storms moving across the Deep South killed at least one person Monday and left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines the week before Christmas. (Melissa Gregory/The Daily Town Talk via AP) Deep_South_Weather_99258 People inspect damage at a gas station/convenience store in Alexandria, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after a tornado went through the area. Strong storms moving across the Deep South killed at least one person Monday and left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines the week before Christmas. (Melissa Gregory/The Daily Town Talk via AP) Deep_South_Weather_98602 This photo provided by Heather Welch show a tornado in Rosepine, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Strong storms moving across the Deep South killed at least one person Monday and left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines the week before Christmas. (Heather Welch via AP) Deep_South_Weather_31834 Atalaya Price, of Edwards, walks by what's left of her new mobile home after a tornado ripped through her neighborhood around noon, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Edwards, Miss. Price and her four children, none of whom were at home when the storm hit, moved in just two weeks earlier. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Deep_South_Weather_66478 Cory Simpson of Decatur Fire & Rescue assess damage before evacuating a mobile home after a tree fell on the home in Decatur, Ala., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Powerful storms smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines Monday around the Deep South, leaving at least one person dead as the dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region in the week ahead of Christmas. (Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily via AP) Deep_South_Weather_69716 Firefighter Ryan Gilley, left, helps evacuate a mobile home with Decatur Fire & Rescue members after a tree fell on the home in Decatur, Ala., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Powerful storms smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines Monday around the Deep South, leaving at least one person dead as the dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region in the week ahead of Christmas. (Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily via AP) Deep_South_Weather_18839 Members of the Pratts-Friendship Fire Department work to check an area on Highway 370 near Baldwyn, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, as they clear debris from the road after a tornado passed through the area. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Deep_South_Weather_38497 Lee County officials and the Pratts-Friendship Fire Department work to check an area on Highway 370 near Baldwyn, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, as they clear debris from the road after a tornado passed through the area. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Deep_South_Weather_94899 Shanika Mack, right, of Edwards, gets tarpaulin from Tracy Funches, left, with the Hinds County Emergency Operation Center, to cover damaged areas of her mother's home after a tornado ripped through their neighborhood around noon, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Edwards, Miss. Mack's mother was home alone at the time of the storm but unharmed. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Deep_South_Weather_21289 Joseph Lorax, of Edwards, works against time as he covers the roof of his mother's house with tarpaulin after a tornado ripped through her neighborhood around noon, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Edwards, Miss. Another front was due to come through. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) APTOPIX_Deep_South_Weather_57480 Carl Estes searches for books and other items from his church on County Road 911 that was completely destroyed by a tornado in Guntown, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Deep_South_Weather_31567 Shane Keith and other volunteers help search debris and try to salvage what they can from their church that was completely destroyed in a tornado that touched down in Guntown, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) APTOPIX_Deep_South_Weather_68574 This photo shows some damage by a tornado in Alexandria, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after storms went through the area. Strong storms moving across the Deep South killed at least one person Monday and left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines the week before Christmas. (AP Photo/Brad Kemp) Deep_South_Weather_87181 A beam and other rubble is strewn on the ground in front of what was Hope Baptist Church in Alexandria, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after a tornado went through the area. Strong storms moving across the Deep South killed at least one person Monday and left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines the week before Christmas. (Melissa Gregory/The Daily Town Talk via AP) APTOPIX_Deep_South_Weather_31834 Atalaya Price, of Edwards, walks by what's left of her new mobile home after a tornado ripped through her neighborhood around noon, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Edwards, Miss. Price and her four children, none of whom were at home when the storm hit, moved in just two weeks earlier. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) ( 1 /17) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South on Monday, authorities said.

One person was reported killed in a suspected tornado strike on a Louisiana home, and two others were reported dead after another storm hit around a community about 55 miles (90 kilometers) west of the north Alabama city of Huntsville.

“The cat flew,” said Tonia Tyler of Pineville, Louisiana. “It picked the cat up, and the cat flew — my cat — it flew across the yard. And I knew right there, I said ‘Oh God, we’re not going to make it.'”

The two people killed in Alabama were a husband and wife, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said. The injured people included a 7-year-old-child who was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, authorities said.

The area was filled with debris and downed trees when first responders arrived.

“It was total chaos,“ Norwood told reporters. “We had to make do the best we could.”

The storms prompted numerous tornado watches and warnings Monday. Some cities opened shelters as a cold front collided with warmer air over northern Gulf Coast states and temperatures were expected to plunge. The National Weather Service said the severe weather threat could last into Tuesday.

The Louisiana death was attributed to an apparent tornado that struck a residential area in Vernon Parish. Details were not immediately available, said Chief Deputy Calvin Turner. He said authorities feared others could be hurt, since crews were still trying to reach hard-hit areas.

In nearby Alexandria, Louisiana, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans, crews cleared roads and restored power late into the night, working in a chilly mist.

Children in a church school were moved to the church before the tornado ripped off the school’s roof, said Alexandria police Cpl. Wade Bourgeois. Among the hardest-hit spots was the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, which he said may have suffered “total damage.” The complex includes five full-sized soccer fields, more than 10 smaller ones, and eight baseball diamonds.

Surveying damage with her family, Alexandria resident Summer Evans said there was a lot of devastation.

“It’s bad. There’s animals out, houses tore down,”she said. “The barns are gone. You can’t even find some of the properties. Houses that used to be here, you can’t even find them anymore.”

Evans said her house is OK, “but every other house around it is not.”

Meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles said it appeared the twister that hit part of Alexandria also struck near the town of DeRidder on an “absolutely ridiculous” path estimated at 63 miles (101 kilometers) long.

“I don’t know what our records for the longest total in this area is, but that’s got to be pretty damn close to it,” he said.

Three people were injured, at least one of them very seriously, by an apparent tornado that hit Amite County, Mississippi, Monday afternoon, county emergency director Grant McCurley said.

Some houses were destroyed and others severely damaged, he said. The number wasn’t known Monday night because crews couldn’t get to them all — downed trees tangled with power lines blocked county roads and state highways.

The damage was spread across the county, which adjoins the southeast Louisiana state line, McCurley said.

Four counties eastward, seven women were taken to a hospital from a heavily damaged group home in Sumrall, Mississippi. Injuries were minor, Sheriff Danny Rigel told WJTV.

That tornado cell sprang up in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana and went through Washington Parish on its way into Mississippi, said meteorologist Phil Grigsby of the National Weather Service office in Slidell.

The Storm Prediction Center reported two other people suffered minor injuries from flying debris after storms moved into Mississippi, and multiple trees fell atop homes and vehicles in Edwards, east of Vicksburg.

In Guntown, Mississippi, near Tupelo and about 260 miles (420 kilometers) north-northeast of Amite County, an apparent tornado destroyed a church and damaged dozens of homes.

Pastor Carl Estes searched through the debris of Lighthouse Baptist Church for books, photos or any other salvageable items, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. The storm flattened the building, which Estes said was emtpy at the time.

Church member Shane Keith told the newspaper he rushed here after the storm and found pews tossed around the hillside.

“I wanted to cry, I really did” Keith said. “I mean, I just got baptized last year and this means a lot to me, this place right here.”

School systems in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi dismissed students early and canceled afternoon events and activities.

Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual. Monday was the 19th anniversary of a Southeastern tornado outbreak that produced a twister that killed 11 people in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Storms on Dec. 1, 2018, spawned more than two dozen tornadoes in the Midwest.

___

Reeves reported from Birmingham, Alabama. Associated Press writers Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans and Jeff Amy in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.