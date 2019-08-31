Evacuations begin as Dorian bears down on northern Bahamas

August 31, 2019

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 17:30 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are now saying Dorian could be a Category 4 with winds of nearly 140 mph (225 kph) when it is forecasted to hit Florida late Monday or early Tuesday. It’s also imperiling the Bahamas, where the storm is expected to hit by Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

The Associated Press

August 31, 2019, 11:03 PM

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) — Hurricane Dorian bore down on the northern Bahamas on Saturday with howling winds, surging seas and a threat of torrential rains, forcing some evacuations and hotel closures ahead of the fierce Category 4 storm.

Forecasters expected Dorian, packing 150 mph (240 kph) winds, to hit some Bahamian islands Sunday before heading near Florida and then skirting along or off the U.S. Southeast seacoast. The projected turn north in the coming days could spare the U.S. a direct hit, but would still threaten Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas with powerful winds and rising ocean water that could cause potentially deadly flooding.

In the Bahamas, tourists were sent to government shelters in schools, churches and other buildings offering protection from the storm while residents were evacuating.

“My home is all battened up, and I’m preparing right now to leave in a couple of minutes. … We’re not taking no chances,” said Margaret Bassett, a ferry boat driver for the Deep Water Cay resort. “They said evacuate, you have to evacuate. It’s for the best interests of the people.”

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet (1 meter) of rain, unleash devastating winds and whip up a dangerous storm surge, said private meteorologist Ryan Maue and some of the most reliable computer models.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned that Dorian is a “dangerous storm,” saying that people “who do not evacuate are placing themselves in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence.”

Government spokesman Kevin Harris told The Associated Press that the hurricane was expected to affect some 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes. He said authorities had closed airports in The Abaco Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini, but Lynden Pindling International Airport in the capital of Nassau would remain open.

Small skiffs rented by authorities ran back and forth between outlying fishing communities and McLean’s Town, a settlement of a few dozen homes on the eastern end of Grand Bahama island, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Most were coming from Sweeting Cay, a fishing town of a few hundred people that is about 5 feet (1.5 meters) above sea level and was expected to be left completely underwater.

A few fishermen planned to stay, which could put them in extreme danger. “Hoping for the best, that the storm passes and everybody is safe until we return home,” fisherman Tyrone Mitchell said.

Jeffrey Allen, who lives in Freeport on Grand Bahama, said he has learned after several storms that sometimes predictions don’t materialize, but it’s wise to take precautions.

“It’s almost as if you wait with anticipation, hoping that it’s never as bad as they say it will be. However, you prepare for the worst nonetheless,” he said.

The storm-prone Bahamas archipelago on average takes a direct hit from a hurricane every four years, officials say. Construction codes require homes to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for residents who can afford it. Poorer communities typically have wooden homes and are generally lower-lying, placing them at tremendous risk.

After walloping the northern Bahamas, Dorian was expected to dance up the U.S. Southeast coast, staying just off the shores of Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday before skirting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, mobilizing state resources to prepare for potential storm effects. President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami stressed that Dorian could still hit Florida, where millions of people have been in the storm’s changing potential path. But after days of predictions that put the state in the center of expected landfalls, the hurricane’s projected turn northeast was significant.

Carmen Segura said she had installed hurricane shutters at her house in Miami, bought extra gas and secured water and food for at least three days. She felts well prepared and less worried given the latest forecasts but was still uneasy given the storm’s unpredictability.

“Part of me still feels like: So, now what?” Segura said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents along the state’s Atlantic coast, “We’re not out of the woods yet.” He noted some forecast models still bring Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula.

“That could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds,” DeSantis said. “That cone of uncertainty still includes a lot of areas on the east coast of Florida and even into central and north Florida, so we are staying prepared and remaining vigilant.”

He said he spoke with Trump, who pledged any help Florida needs.

Some counties in Florida told residents of barrier islands, mobile homes and low-lying areas to be ready to flee in the coming days.

The storm upended some Labor Day weekend plans: Major airlines allowed travelers to change their reservations without fees, big cruise lines began rerouting their ships and Cumberland Island National Seashore off Georgia closed to visitors. Disney World and Orlando’s other resorts held off announcing any closings.

Sherry Atkinson, who manages a hotel on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, said the hurricane wasn’t spoiling holiday vacations for guests. “So far, there hasn’t even been a snippet of conversation about evacuations,” she said.

Late Saturday, Dorian was centered about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and 310 miles (500 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach as it moved westward at 8 mph (13 kph).

A portion of Florida’s east coast was placed under a tropical storm watch Saturday, with winds of 39 to 73 mph (63 to 118 kph) possible within two days.

Some islands in the Bahamas remained under a hurricane warning, with winds of 74 mph (119 kph) or greater expected.

“We ask for God’s guidance and for God to assist us through this,” the prime minister said.

Associated Press writers Tim Aylen in McLean’s Town Cay; Seth Borenstein in Washington; Michael Weissenstein in Havana, Cuba; Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami; Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida; Julie Walker in New York; Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; and Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

For AP’s complete coverage of the hurricane: https://apnews.com/Hurricanes

This story has been clarified to show which islands in the Bahamas face hotel closures and evacuations.

A beachgoer runs under the rain at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Hollywood, Fla. The latest forecast says Hurricane Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat on Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
A beachgoer runs under the rain at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Hollywood, Fla. The latest forecast says Hurricane Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat on Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Yolande Rolle puts sandbags at her shop's doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Yolande Rolle puts sandbags at her shop’s doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
This photo provided by the National Hurricane Center shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft early Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas early Saturday en route to Florida's east coast. (Paul Chang/National Hurricane Center via AP)
This photo provided by the National Hurricane Center shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft early Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas early Saturday en route to Florida’s east coast. (Paul Chang/National Hurricane Center via AP) (AP/Paul Chang)
Suni Sweeney fills up her car at a Marathon gas station on Biscayne Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Aventura, Fla., as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Suni Sweeney fills up her car at a Marathon gas station on Biscayne Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Aventura, Fla., as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/David Santiago)
Workers cover stained glass windows with plywood sections at the Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Workers cover stained glass windows with plywood sections at the Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP/John Raoux)
Residents fill up sandbags with the last bits of sand available in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Residents fill up sandbags with the last bits of sand available in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP/Wilfredo Lee)
Tape blocks an entrance at BJ's Wholesale Club to control traffic flow as motorists line up for fuel in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tape blocks an entrance at BJ’s Wholesale Club to control traffic flow as motorists line up for fuel in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Residents of Flagler Beach, Fla., fill sandbags Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, to help protect their homes in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Residents of Flagler Beach, Fla., fill sandbags Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, to help protect their homes in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP/John Raoux)
Renan Fuentes, left, Kevin Fuentes, right, and his girlfriend Alexia Mikhalides pull out his boat from the Haulover Marine Center, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Renan Fuentes, left, Kevin Fuentes, right, and his girlfriend Alexia Mikhalides pull out his boat from the Haulover Marine Center, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Lyle Fidgeon
Lyle Fidgeon boards windows at the Ocean Grill in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast as a major hurricane. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP/Lynne Sladky)
A shopper is grateful to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at a Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
A shopper is grateful to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at a Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (AP/Joe Burbank)
Shoppers wait in line to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at the Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Shoppers wait in line to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at the Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (AP/Joe Burbank)
Colin Johnson carries plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father's home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson's father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Colin Johnson carries plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father’s home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson’s father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Matias J. Ocner)
Colin Johnson drills plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father's home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson's father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Colin Johnson drills plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father’s home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson’s father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Matias J. Ocner)
People fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
People fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Farah y Max Cicardini fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Farah y Max Cicardini fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Danny Marcello, from Fort Pierce, loads bags of sand in preparation for Hurricane Dorian at Jaycee Park on Hutchinson Island, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Danny Marcello, from Fort Pierce, loads bags of sand in preparation for Hurricane Dorian at Jaycee Park on Hutchinson Island, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Matias J. Ocner)
Mariano Lopez
Mariano Lopez, foreground, plays Footvolley, a sport which combines aspects of beach volleyball and association football, on South Beach, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP/Wilfredo Lee)
Beach goers on South Beach check out one of the iconic lifeguard stands as bands of rain fall in the distance, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Beach goers on South Beach check out one of the iconic lifeguard stands as bands of rain fall in the distance, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP/Wilfredo Lee)
Lisa Vance, Stephan Vance
Lisa Vance helps her husband Stephan go up the mast of their sailboat to do a repair in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Vero Beach City Marina in Vero Beach, Fla. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast as a major hurricane early next week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP/Lynne Sladky)
People line up to buy water at a store before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Freeport, Bahamas, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Forecasters said the hurricane is expected to keep on strengthening and become a Category 3 later in the day. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle for his home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP/John Raoux)
Tourist Loren Fantasia from Baltimore swings on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Forecasters said the hurricane is expected to keep strengthening. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
Workers board up a shop’s window front as they make preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Forecasters said the hurricane is expected to keep on strengthening. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
Ken Graham, Ron DeSantis
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, left, listens as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about Dorian outside of the National Hurricane Center, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Surfers search for waves ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Chastain Beach on Hutchinson Island, Florida. (AP/Leah Voss)
Kenny Thomas (left) and Jonathan Marotta of the Rhumcay Beach Resort & Island Grill, in Fort Pierce, Florida, begin removing the outdoor furniture from the patio of the beachside restaurant on Seaway Drive Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. The staff has dozens of outdoor tables and benches to secure before the storm arrives. (AP/Eric Hasert)
Brothers Evan Miller (left) and Eric Hicks, both of Stuart, Florida, prepare to catch some waves ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Chastain Beach on Hutchinson Island, Florida. “Sunday or Monday looks like the days [for big waves] as soon as that wind goes into the west,” Miller said. (AP/Leah Voss)
Over 100 vehicles lined up at 10 a.m. for free sandbags — filled by trustees from the Brevard County, Florida, jail in the parking lot of a local church. It was one of several locations offering sandbags. (AP/Tim Shortt)
Richard Henson (foreground) and his uncle, Peter Henson, prepare their grandmother’s house Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, where she lives on Greenwood Drive in Fort Pierce, Florida, for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. (AP/Eric Hasert)
James Wolfe (left), 72, and Elaine Wolfe, 65, install shutters on their home in Vero Beach, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane. (AP/Ellis Rua)
Store shelves
Store shelves are empty of bottled water as residents buy supplies in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Doral, Florida, Thursday, July 29, 2019. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane. (AP/Marcus Lim)
People stand in line for propane fuel at BJ’s Wholesale Club in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Florida. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit over Labor Day. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Arian Britto
Arian Britto fills containers with gasoline at BJ’s Wholesale Club in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Florida. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Citizens stock up on gasoline a few hours before the passing of Dorian, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Puerto Rico is facing its first major test of emergency preparedness since the 2017 devastation of Hurricane Maria as Dorian nears the U.S. territory at near-hurricane force. (AP/Carlos Giusti)
Mency Serrano, 70, rests on a cot at the William Rivera Vocational School — which has been converted into a temporary shelter — before the arrival of Dorian in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, with forecasters saying it could get worse as it nears the U.S. mainland. (AP/Carlos Giusti)
People arrive to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
A woman poses for a photo backdropped by ocean waters and a Puerto Rican national flag after the passing of Dorian in the Condado district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a major storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
People drink beer on a patio before the arrival of Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
A worn-out surf sail hangs from a pole standing on the beach at a private harbor where several boats are being moved away ahead of the arrival of Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
A surfer takes advantage of the waves after the passing of Dorian in eastern Barbados on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Chris Brandis)
Storm clouds gather as Dorian moves toward St. Michael Parish, Barbados, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Much of the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados shut down on Monday as Dorian approached the region and gathered strength, threatening to turn into a major hurricane. (AP/Chris Brandis)
