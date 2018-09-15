Toxic waste sites in Florence’s path under close watch

Environmental regulators say they have not seen any spills thus far from more than three dozen toxic waste sites in Florence’s path. But the region’s rivers aren’t expected to crest for days. Forecasters predict severe…

But the region’s rivers aren’t expected to crest for days. Forecasters predict severe flooding for parts of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina starting Sunday. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified 41 Superfund sites in threatened parts of the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland and Georgia.

EPA spokesman John Konkus said the agency is listening for any word of oil or hazardous substance spills from first responders, media reports and state and local emergency command posts. He said federal on-scene coordinators and equipment stand ready to deploy if needed.

