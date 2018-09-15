202
Toxic waste sites in Florence’s path under close watch

By The Associated Press September 15, 2018 12:15 am 09/15/2018 12:15am
Members of the North Carolina National Guard finish stacking sand bags under a highway overpass near the Lumber River which is expected to flood from Hurricane Florence's rain in Lumberton, N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Environmental regulators say they have not seen any spills thus far from more than three dozen toxic waste sites in Florence’s path.

But the region’s rivers aren’t expected to crest for days. Forecasters predict severe flooding for parts of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina starting Sunday. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified 41 Superfund sites in threatened parts of the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland and Georgia.

EPA spokesman John Konkus said the agency is listening for any word of oil or hazardous substance spills from first responders, media reports and state and local emergency command posts. He said federal on-scene coordinators and equipment stand ready to deploy if needed.

