Home » Weather News »

Delaware governor: Agencies monitoring Hurricane Florence

By The Associated Press September 9, 2018 2:50 pm 09/09/2018 02:50pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says state officials are closely monitoring the approach of Hurricane Florence, which is heading toward the U.S. for what forecasters said could be a direct hit on the Southeast toward the end of the week.

Carney said in a statement Sunday that while it’s too early to tell what impact Delaware will experience, residents should begin taking steps to prepare and monitoring local forecasts.

He says emergency management officials are communicating and coordinating with other state agencies, local partners, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials and authorities in surrounding states.

The storm’s sustained winds reached 75 mph (121 kph), just over the threshold for a hurricane, on Sunday morning as it was swirling across the Atlantic, about 750 miles (1,210 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda.

