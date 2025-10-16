Washington’s extremely young core hasn’t yet produced a star, and the 2025 draft lottery didn’t help

Falling to sixth in the draft earlier this year thanks to the lottery may have slowed Washington's rebuild, but Tre Johnson — the team's pick — should have every chance to show what he can do on the perimeter.

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Washington Wizards Last season: 18-64, missed playoffs.

COACH: Brian Keefe (third season, 26-95).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Milwaukee.

DEPARTURES: G Jordan Poole, G Malcolm Brogdon, F Richaun Holmes, G Marcus Smart, G Colby Jones.

ADDITIONS: G CJ McCollum, G/F Cam Whitmore, F Malaki Branham, G Tre Johnson, F Will Riley.

BetMGM championship odds: 1000-1.

What to expect

Another season like the last one, with perhaps a bit more upside given the amount of youth involved. McCollum and Khris Middleton are the proven veterans on the roster after the Wizards moved on from Kyle Kuzma last season and dealt Poole over the summer. Falling to sixth in the draft earlier this year thanks to the lottery may have slowed Washington’s rebuild, but Johnson — the team’s pick — should have every chance to show what he can do on the perimeter.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George have all received plenty of playing time, and they’re all still under 22. So the potential for growth is there, even if only Sarr was taken at a draft spot where a team might be likely to find a franchise player. Coulibaly became the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 3-pointers, 300 assists, 100 steals and 80 blocks before turning 21. The others were Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and LeBron James. Washington is in the middle of a rebuild instead of just starting it, and the front office has done a decent job collecting draft picks. And if the Wizards are in the lottery again, fans will probably have more measured expectations this time.

The not-so-good: The Wizards were outscored by an average of 12.4 points per game last season, and only two teams have ever produced a worse margin. The team had two separate 16-game losing streaks, and you can imagine how bad the record would have been if Washington hadn’t gone 7-2 in one-possession games. The Wizards had credible odds in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, so the lottery result was a blow, and Washington’s offseason in general isn’t likely to produce a significant improvement in the short term.

Players to watch

The 7-foot Sarr was taken at No. 2 in 2024 in a draft that wasn’t as highly regarded as this year’s. He averaged 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 67 starts and made 105 3-pointers. Carrington, another rookie last season, averaged 9.8 points. Johnson was drafted to add a boost offensively, but any jump Sarr, Carrington and Coulibaly can take in that area would certainly be welcome.

