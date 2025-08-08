Wizards re-sign forward Anthony Gill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards re-signed forward Anthony Gill on Thursday. The team did not announce terms of the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards re-signed forward Anthony Gill on Thursday.

The team did not announce terms of the deal. Gill has started 15 games in five seasons in Washington. He averaged 2.5 points last season.

Gill has twice received the Wizards’ E.B. Henderson Team Award for work in the community, and he’s also been a finalist for the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award.

