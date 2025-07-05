Whitmore getting traded from Rockets to Wizards, Huff going from Grizzlies to Pacers, AP sources say

Cam Whitmore is going back to his home area after being traded by the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards for a pair of second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the deal said Saturday.

The trade will likely be folded into a larger multiteam series of moves and cannot be finalized until Sunday at the earliest, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of that pending NBA approval. The league’s offseason moratorium on most player movement gets lifted Sunday at noon EDT.

ESPN first reported the trade agreement.

Whitmore, a Maryland native, averaged 10.8 points in his two seasons with the Rockets — who took him with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 draft.

Whitmore’s acquisition is another step in the offseason overhaul by the Wizards, who have been in the mode of acquiring young players who can play multiple positions while continuing to accumulate assets.

They could have $100 million available — if not more — in cap space next summer, and earlier in this offseason acquired CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk in a trade with New Orleans for Jordan Poole along with landing Tre Johnson with the No. 6 pick in the draft.

Huff getting traded to Pacers

Eastern Conference champion Indiana, in need of a center after losing Myles Turner to Milwaukee, has agreed to acquire Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for second-round draft capital, a person with knowledge of that deal said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to AP because it, like most deals, cannot be finalized with league approval of terms until at least Sunday.

The 7-foot-1 Huff averaged 6.9 points in 64 games with Memphis this past season.

