Kelly Olynyk on the move again, this time traded to San Antonio, AP source says

Kelly Olynyk is getting traded for the third time in five months, this time going from Washington to San Antonio for two players and a second-round pick, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday night.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) drives against Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP/Rick Scuteri) New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) drives against Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP/Rick Scuteri) Kelly Olynyk is getting traded for the third time in five months, this time going from Washington to San Antonio for two players and a second-round pick, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday night.

The Wizards will receive Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the trade was still pending the customary NBA approval.

Olynyk was traded by Toronto to New Orleans in February as part of the deal that sent Brandon Ingram to the Raptors, then was moved by the Pelicans to the Wizards last month in the deal that sent Jordan Poole to New Orleans and CJ McCollum to Washington.

He now moves on to the Spurs, where he’ll add more frontline depth to a team built around Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio also added big man Luke Kornet this summer and swung a deal last season for point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Washington, which creates a $13 million trade exception with the deal and positions itself to add more salary during the season, gets two more young players and another pick — all the latest signs that the team is in asset-collection mode before next summer, when it could have $100 million in salary cap space.

Olynyk has averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds during his career. He’s going into his 13th season, having already played in Boston, Miami, Utah, Toronto, Detroit, New Orleans and Houston.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.